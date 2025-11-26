The #1 Resource for Whole-Food, Plant-Based Living
Your Tools for a Healthier Life
Everything you need to plan, cook, and enjoy whole-food, plant-based meals.
-
MEAL PLANNERLearn More
Simplify dinner with easy meal plans and grocery lists
-
COOKING COURSELearn More
Master plant-based cooking with Jackie Akerberg
-
FROZEN MEALSLearn More
No oil. No sugar. No guesswork. Just heat, eat, and thrive.
-
Shop productsLearn More
Shop magazine, merchandise and more
A Better Way to Shop, Cook & Eat
What You'll Get:
Weekly Curated Meal Plans
And access to 3000+ WFPB recipes
Automated Shopping & Prep Lists
Save time & money from shopping to cooking
Easy Customization and Personalization Settings
Set your meals, servings, and intolerances to suit your needs
Trending Now On Forks Over Knives
Eat Better, Live Healthier
Learn how plant-based eating helps with inflammation, diabetes, heart disease, and more.
-
Heart Health
-
Weight Loss
-
Inflammation & Gut Health
-
Diabetes & Blood Sugar
Find Your Next Favorite Recipe
From quick weeknight meals to indulgent plant-based desserts, we’ve got you covered.
Real Stories, Real Results
Over the last year, I’ve lost more than 60 pounds. The benefits go deeper than the weight loss.
–Evon Dennis
The Forks Over Knives Movie
Discover how whole-food, plant-based eating can transform health, backed by science and real stories.